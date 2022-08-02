163 companies of armed police force deployed in U.P. for peaceful Moharram processions

As the month of Moharram began from Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh police officials have deployed as many as 163 companies of central paramilitary force and state armed police in different districts across the state. Police officials said the vigilance has been intensified in communally sensitive districts and the officials concerned have been asked to make necessary police deployment on Tazia procession routes as well as mourning places.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing further details, UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said total 11 companies of central paramilitary forces and 152 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in different districts for Moharram. He said the processions taken out on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th Moharram are very sensitive following which elaborate security arrangements have been made in different districts.

He said as many as 89,035 tazias will be put up at different places between August 8 and 23 and as many as 34,293 different processions on separate dates of Moharram will be taken out across the state.

The ADG said the maximum number of 36,755 tazias will be kept in eleven districts of Gorakhpur zone, namely Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, Shravasti, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddarthanagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Mahrajganj and Kushinagar. He said the maximum number of 23,015 different processions on separate dates of Moharram will be taken out in nine districts of Bareilly zone which are Bareilly, Rampur, Sambhal, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Budaun, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Lucknow is equally sensitive in terms of Moharram processions, and thus special police deployment has been done in the state capital. He said as many as 12 additional superintendents of police, 34 deputy superintendents of police, 40 inspectors, 175 sub-inspectors, 10 women sub-inspectors, 600 head constables and constables as well as 150 recruit constables have been deployed strategically in the city.

The ADG said detailed guidelines had been issued to the officials of sensitive districts and the district police chiefs have been asked to ensure that only those processions were allowed that were taken out traditionally in the past. He said no new processions or routes would be allowed.

He said all posters and banners from the processions’ routes have been removed to avert any law-and-order problem and maintain peace. He said construction material or other obstructions on the routes have been removed. He said the officials had been told to counter rumor-mongering through social media platforms that often lead to trouble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said close circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed on routes on which Moharram procession would be taken out. He said police personnel would be equipped with body-worn cameras to keep a watch on every activity during the procession and drones would also be used for aerial vigil. Besides, the police personnel on motorcycle mobiles would be patrolling in the sensitive areas to ensure peace during Moharram, he added.

The official said the religious leaders and other influential people were asked to help police and administration in curbing rumor-mongering and trouble. He said the administration would keep sharing each and every development during this period so that people may not get misled by the rumor-mongers.