17 arrested for attacking cops in Azamgarh village

Seventeen people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attacking several police officials in an Azamgarh village when the latter arrived there amid reports of a clash between two groups on Friday night, police said. The incident took place in the district’s Barra, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bardah police station. (For representation)

Bardah station in-charge Rajiv Kumar Singh, sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar, head constable Vihgal Yadav, and constables Lalit Saroj, Anil Saroj, and Valmiki were grievously hurt in the assault, said a senior police official. While Singh was still under treatment at a hospital in the district for head injuries, the other four had been discharged, the official said.

Azamgarh senior superintendent of police (SP) Hemraj Meena inspected the incident site after the assault. He stated that the officials went to the village after they were informed that a clash had erupted between two groups there over the playing of loud music.

On the way, a police vehicle was stopped by a few people, who have been identified, who pelted the officials with bricks and stones, he added.

Later, the station in-charge rushed and his team rushed to the spot, but they were also attacked with bricks and stones by more than 30 people, the SSP added. Additional police personnel were rushed to the village, who brought the situation under control.

Based on the complaint of the S-I, a case was registered under sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 109 (attempt to commit murder), 131 (assault), 121(1) (causing hurt), 121(2), 324(4) (mischief) 126(2) of the BNS, and the relevant sections of the CL Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against 34 people for attacking the police officials, said the officer.

Meena said strict action would be ensured against all the accused, adding teams had been pressed into service to ensure the arrest of the remaining accused.