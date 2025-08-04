17 Uttar Pradesh districts flood-affected, relief work intensified

With major rivers in Uttar Pradesh in spate, 694 villages have been flooded, 11,386 hectare of agricultural land submerged and 1.16 lakh people affected in 17 districts of the state, according to official figures. Residents being rescued in boats in the Saraiya area in Varanasi. The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in the district. (Rajesh Kumar/HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the flood situation. He has directed officers to ensure transparency and sensitivity in the relief work. Relief and rehabilitation will continue until assistance reaches every affected individual, he said.

The government is committed to supporting the people during the natural calamity, the chief minister said, adding that public representatives and administrative machinery are with those stranded in the flood-affected areas.

With relief and rescue operations intensified in the districts. The respective districts’ administrations have relocated 25,586 people and 4,682 cattle to safe spots.

The 17 flood-affected districts include Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah and Fatehpur.

At least 40 people died in the incidents of flooding, lightning, drowning and snake bite in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Among them, seven people died due to snake bite, 10 in rain-related incidents and 23 because of drowning, according to the data released by the relief commissioner’s office.

Floodwaters damaged 373 houses and compensation was distributed among 356 house owners, relief commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami said in a press statement.

The administration distributed 9,467 food packets and 1.18 lakh lunch packets among the flood victims. Thirty-nine community kitchens are being run in various districts, he said.

The state government has deployed 14 NDRF, 15 SDRF and 48 PAC teams for relief and rescue work in flood-hit districts of the state, Goswami said.

Till Monday 18,772 people were shifted to shelters and the health department deputed 778 medical teams, he said.

The Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Varanasi where authorities ordered the closure of all schools from pre-primary to class 12 on August 5 and 6. Worsening flood conditions forced residents to rely on rescue boats plying submerged lanes to reach safer areas and relief camps. In Prayagraj, the water level of both the Ganga and Yamuna have been rising for the past eight days and are currently above the danger mark.

Nearly 5 lakh residents are either stranded in their houses or have shifted to flood relief centres in Prayagraj.

The Ganga was also flowing above the danger level in Badaun, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Ballia districts, according to the UP irrigation and water resources department data. The river was flowing near the danger mark in Farrukhabad.

The Yamuna was flowing at the danger level in Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda and Prayagraj districts. The Betwa was above the danger level in Hamirpur and the Chambal flowing above the danger level on the UP- Rajasthan border. The Sharda was near the danger mark in Lakhimpur Kheri. The Ghaghra was flowing above danger level in Barabanki and near the danger mark in Ayodhya districts.

MINISTERS TAKE STOCK OF SITUATION

Uttar Pradesh ministers reviewed the rescue and relief works in the flood-affected districts on the chief minister’s instructions on Monday.

They interacted with flood victims and directed officials to ensure timely assistance and uninterrupted distribution of relief materials.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reviewed the relief and rescue operations in Prayagraj district in a meeting with the district administration officers. Finance minister Suresh Khanna and labour and employment Minister Anil Rajbhar inspected the flood-affected areas of Varanasi. Khanna visited areas between Namo Ghat and Nakki Ghat.

Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ visited flood-affected Katka Dera village in Karchana tehsil of Prayagraj on Monday.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and minister of state Sanjay Gangwar distributed relief material in the flood affected areas of Kalpi and Jalaun.

Minister of state Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, inspected flood and erosion-hit areas in Gopalpur, Udayichhapra, and Dubeychhapra areas of Ballia district. Minister of state for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad visited the flood-affected Chilla gram panchayat, Tara (Banda).