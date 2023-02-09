1753 U.P. schools set for mega revamp under PM SHRI scheme

Select schools spread across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh can now look forward to mega revamp in days to come. A total of 1,753 government-run primary (class 1 to 5), composite (class 1 to 8) and secondary (up to class 12) schools of the state have been picked up to be renovated under ‘PM SHRI’ (PM Schools For Rising India) scheme, say state education department officials.

The list of these schools, a copy of which is with HT, has been released by director general (school education), U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand. In the list, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur districts have maximum 47 schools each. On the second place, 43 schools are of Azamgarh district followed by 42 schools each in Jaunpur and Hardoi besides 36 schools each in Ghazipur and Rae Bareli.

Likewise, 35 schools each have been picked up in Bulandshahr and Siddharthnagar districts. Anand confirmed selection of 1753 schools in the state for a revamp under PM SHRI scheme. For this, applications were sought from government schools including, Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, till December 31, he added.

In Prayagraj alone, a total of 927 schools had applied and out of which 609 schools were found to be meeting the minimum prescribed standards. Although two schools were to be selected in each development block but 47 schools have been selected in 21 blocks of Prayagraj.

This initiative is intended to develop more than 14,500 PM SHRI schools managed by central state or UT governments and local bodies in which every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists besides where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, along with good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students.

It will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

More than 20 lakh students are expected to be the direct beneficiaries of the scheme that will also promote understanding of various dimensions of quality of school education and inform policy, practice and implementation. The learning from these schools will be scaled up to other schools in the country. The scheme is proposed to be implemented over a period of five years w.e.f. 2022-23 to 2026-27, officials shared.

