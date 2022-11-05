17-yr-old girl killed, jilted lover taken into custody

Lucknow A youth killed a 17-year-old Dalit girl living in his neighbourhood after she reportedly denied his marriage proposal in a Dubbaga village on the outskirts on Friday. Police said the girl’s parents found her body , with the throat slit, lying in a field on Friday morning when she had gone to attend the call of nature.

A senior police official said the girl’s father had lodged an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 against one Rohit Rawat of the same village at Dubagga police station. He said the youth had been taken into custody and was being interrogated. He said the youth was also from the same caste and a distant relative of the girl.

He said the girl’s father alleged that Rohit was stalking his daughter for the past some time and forcing her to marry him. He said the accused murdered her when she turned down his marriage proposal.

The police official said the preliminary investigation suggested that the girl had struggled before succumbing. He said the assailant slit her throat with a kitchen knife, which was found lying at distance from the spot. He said a team of forensic experts was called on the spot to collect evidences and the victim’s body had been sent for post-mortem examination. Doctors had been asked to give opinion about any possible sexual assault with the girl and further investigation was underway, he said.