18 foetuses found at municipal dumping ground in West Bengal

At least 18 foetuses were found in a municipal garbage dumping yard in West Bengal’s Howrah district, 40km west of Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that rag-pickers scavenging through the municipal waste at a dumping yard in Uluberia spotted the foetuses. Later the police were informed. Civic and health officials from the district also rushed to the spot.

“The foetuses have been sent for post-mortem. An investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer.

Local residents said that there are at least 30 hospitals and nursing homes within a 2 km radius of the dumping ground.

Howrah’s district chief medical officer Nitaichandra Mondol said: “This is a serious matter. Police have started an investigation. Whether any racket is going on in any hospital or any nursing home needs to be found out”.

Uluberia municipality vice chairman Enamur Rehman told reporters that a committee will be set up to look into the matter.

“A meeting has also been called with private hospitals and nursing homes to discuss the matter next week,” he said.

