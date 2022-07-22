Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18 IPS officers in U.P. get new postings after elevation to DIG rank

SP Railway, Lucknow, Saumitra Yadav has been made DIG UP-112 headquarters in Lucknow; SP Intelligence headquarters, Lucknow, Ramesh has been elevated as DIG Intelligence headquarters, Lucknow
The UP government on Thursday night transferred 18 IPS officers after promoting them to rank of DIG. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 10:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The U.P. government gave new postings to 18 IPS officers on Thursday night after promoting them to the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG).

As per the transfer list, superintendent of police (SP) of State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) Sabha Raj and SP Special Enquiry Cell Swami Prasad have been promoted to DIG rank at the same place.

SP Railway, Lucknow, Saumitra Yadav has been made DIG UP-112 headquarters in Lucknow, SP Intelligence headquarters, Lucknow, Ramesh has been elevated as DIG Intelligence headquarters, Lucknow, SP Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kanpur, Babu Ram has been made DIG CB-CID, Lucknow, SP Food Cell, Dayanand Mishra has been elevated as DIG at the same place.

Commandant of 25th battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Yogesh Singh has been made DIG Women and Child Welfare Organisation; SP CBCID, Lucknow, Geeta Singh has been made DIG Prosecution headquarters in Lucknow; Commandant of 20th battalion PAC, Azamgarh, N Kolanchi has been made DIG Cyber Crime; SP Special Enquiry, Sarvesh Kumar Rana, has been made DIG Food Safety and Drugs Administration; SP Intelligence, Moradabad, Jugal Kishore has been shifted as DIG Telecom Services and SP CB-CID Vinod Kumar Mishra has been transferred as DIG Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO).

SP SIT Kanpur, Balendu Bhushan Singh has been made DIG Logistics; SP Technical Services Arvind Bhushan Pandey has been elevated as DIG at the same place; SP ACO Rajiv Malhotra has been made DIG Police Training School, Unnao and SP Co-operative Cell Akhilesh Kumar Nigam has been shifted as DIG EOW.

SP Intelligence headquarters Lallan Singh and SP Training Directorate Mahendra Yadav have been elevated as DIG at the same place.

