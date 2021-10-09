18th National Book Fair: Several books released on penultimate day

A flurry of activities, including six book launches, marked the penultimate day of the 18th National Book Fair in the state capital on Saturday. The book fair had got under way at Moti Mahal lawns October 1.

Of the many, the unveiling of “Afghanistan se Khat-o-Kitab”—a book by an author and former director general, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Rakesh Tiwari—remained the centre of attraction.

“Indeed, it’s a beautiful piece that well highlights the living conditions in Afghanistan way back in 1977 when Rakesh ji himself visited Afghanistan. In the book, he has narrated the lifestyle, freedom and above all the liberty which people in those times used to enjoy,” said Indu Prakash, one of the speakers, while admiring the book.

Akarshan Jain, one of the organisers of the National Book Fair, said the present Afghanistan-Taliban conflict and deteriorating political scenario in Afghanistan made the book even all the more interesting as by reading the book, people will get a fair idea about the Afghanistan of 1970s when people there were all smiles.

Jain said being an archaeologist, the author had also covered several historical places and explained how rich the country used to be in terms of heritage structures now in a shambles.

The book was released in the presence of senior journalist and author Haricharan Prakash, senior journalist Dr Atal Tiwari, archaeologist Dr Shamoon Ahmed and archaeologist Indu Prakash. Other books, including “Prarambhik Shiksha-Vyanktitva Vikas” and “Kathputli” were also released during the day.

Akarshan Jain said several competition and cultural programmes were also organised during the event that would conclude on Sunday. A book reading competition, a kavi sammelan (poets’ meet) and a discussion on the effect of Covid on mental health will mark the concluding day of the national book fair, Jain added.