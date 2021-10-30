18+youths may use voter helpline app to get voting right

Agra Youngsters who complete 18 years of age by January 1, 2022 can become new voters through the voter helpline app of the Election Commission. One can check one’s name in the voter list and can apply too on this app.

To have more representation in voters list, a campaign will be started in Aligarh district in November.

Aligarh district magistrate Selva Kumari J, who is also district election officer, informed about online facilities made available by the Election Commission ahead of the state assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

“In view of the forthcoming state assembly elections in UP, a month-long special programme would be conducted from November 1 to 30. The voter list would be published on November 1 and voters can check their names on voter helpline app,” she said.

“If a voters comes across anomalies in his particulars, he can fill form 6 and 7 for rectification online. It is an opportunity for those attaining the age of 18 by January 1, 2022 to be part of voter list and become first time voter by applying online” she said.

Special booth level camps would be organized on November 7, 13 , 21 and 27, she said.

Deputy election officer, Aligarh, Rakesh Kumar Patel urged more and more youths to join as voters. One can lodge election related complaint on toll free number 1950 which is a number monitored by Election Commission itself, he stated.

Patel informed that election results would also be available on this voter helpline app and one could download it from the website of the Election Commission or Google Play Store.

On Friday, a seminar was organized at DS Bal Vidya Mandir in Aligarh and features of online app of the Election Commission were illustrated.

An arts competition was organized in Aligarh on Friday for enhancing public awareness about voters right.

