₹19,877-crore MoUs signed on Day 1 of Yogi’s Singapore visit

Memorandums of understanding to the tune of ₹19,877 crore were signed on the first day of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Singapore visit on Monday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting in Singapore on Monday. (ANI)

Adityanath made it clear to all investors that the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to providing a transparent policy framework, prompt approvals and superior infrastructure facilities.

The chief minister, who arrived in Singapore on a two-day visit on Monday, will reach Japan on February 25

The Universal Success Group proposed investment of ₹6,650 crore in group housing, logistics park, and data centre projects. These projects are expected to give new momentum to urban development, industrial activities, and digital infrastructure.

Golden State Capital (GSC) announced an investment of ₹8,000 crore for establishing a 100-megawatt capacity data centre in Uttar Pradesh, an important step toward positioning the state as a leading data center hub in the country.

Similarly, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) signed an MoU for an investment of ₹2,500 crore in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and agri-solar (Agri-PV) projects.

In addition, AVPN Limited also expressed a commitment to invest ₹2,727 crore in the renewable energy and Agri-PV sectors. These initiatives will strengthen the state’s green energy goals.

Special focus was also given to skill development alongside investment on the first day. A cooperation agreement was signed with ITE Education Services (ITEES) to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Under this partnership, ITEES will provide consultancy and technical cooperation in areas such as academic development, infrastructure upgradation, leadership and capacity building, ISQ certification, and quality assurance.

The objective of this initiative is to develop Uttar Pradesh’s skill ecosystem in alignment with global standards.