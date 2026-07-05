19-year-old held for killing minor girlfriend in UP’s Badaun

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old youth after he confessed to killing his 17-year-old girlfriend late on Saturday following repeated disputes over his engagement to another woman last month.

Repeated disputes over the accused’s engagement to another woman led to the crime, police said. (For Representation)

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Confirming it, Hirdesh Katheriya, superintendent of police (rural), Badaun, said police are also investigating the allegations made by the victim’s family regarding the possible involvement of the accused’s father in the crime.

The incident occurred in Rampur Tanda village under Billi police station area. According to investigators, the accused, identified as Jogendra Singh, a BA first year student, recently got engaged to a woman from Hayatnagar. Even since the engagement was solemnised, the victim had allegedly been insisting that he marry her instead, leading to frequent arguments between the two.

Police said the girl left her home around 10 AM on Saturday, telling her family she was going to her college in Nagar Jhuna to collect her Class 12 transfer certificate. Instead, she went to meet Jogendra. During their meeting, he allegedly lured her to a nearby maize field on the pretext of talking. Once there, he allegedly strangled her with her own dupatta before abandoning the body in the field.

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{{^usCountry}} When the girl failed to return home by Saturday evening, her family launched a search. Unable to locate her, they approached the police and named Jogendra in their complaint. Police detained him from his residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the girl failed to return home by Saturday evening, her family launched a search. Unable to locate her, they approached the police and named Jogendra in their complaint. Police detained him from his residence. {{/usCountry}}

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Following his confession, police took the accused to the maize field where the victim’s body was recovered. The police investigation revealed that the two had been in a relationship for nearly three years. Police also confirmed that the victim’s family was aware of the relationship.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, a police officer said.