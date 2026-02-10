2 SIs suspended for extorting ₹20L from Meerut trader

Two Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspectors (SIs) have been suspended for allegedly extorting ₹20 lakh from a yarn trader in Meerut after falsely accusing him of dealing in hawala money, police officials said on Tuesday. The action followed an inquiry ordered after the trader approached senior officers with a complaint, while the two accused sub-inspectors are currently absconding. Representational image (Sourced)

Avinash Pandey, senior superintendent of police (SSP), on Tuesday confirmed the suspension of SIs Lokendra Sahu and Mukesh Kumar.

The trader, a resident of the Gola Kuan area, was allegedly picked up from his home three days ago by SIs Lokendra Sahu and Mukesh Kumar, posted at the Bijli Bamba police outpost under Lohia Nagar police station.

Police said the two officers, both of the 2023 batch, allegedly told the trader that around ₹1 crore of hawala money had reached his house and took him to the Bijli Bamba outpost for questioning. The trader reportedly informed them that the money was linked to his yarn business, but the officers allegedly threatened and intimidated him, demanding ₹20 lakh.

The complaint states that the trader was allegedly threatened with a fake encounter and was illegally detained for nearly one and a half days without being allowed to meet his family. Fearing for his safety, he arranged ₹20 lakh and handed it over to the two SIs, after which he was released, police said.

An inquiry supervised by SP City, Ayush Vikram Singh, found the allegations to be true and a report was submitted to senior officials. As the matter surfaced, both accused sub-inspectors allegedly went underground. Police said they were briefly questioned but later absconded.

The FIR against the two cops was registered under under BNS section 308(5) (extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt), 308(6) (attempt to extort by threatening to accuse someone of a grave offense), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and sections of the prevention of corruption, Act

SSP Avinash Pandey also ordered a departmental inquiry against Yogesh Chandra, SHO of Lohia Nagar police station, citing negligence. The SHO has been suspended pending the inquiry.

Clarifying the action, the SSP said that initial information indicated that ₹20 lakh had been looted from a yarn trader. “The inquiry established that two serving sub-inspectors falsely claimed the money to be hawala funds, adding that the role of supervisory officers is also being examined.”