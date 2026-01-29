2024 Ayodhya sexual assault case: Convict gets 20-year jail term

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan’s employee Raju Khan to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 in the 2024 alleged gangrape case of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya district’s Bhadarsa area. The DNA test report played a crucial role in the court’s findings. (For Representation)

Nirupama Vikram, additional district judge, POCSO, Ayodhya, passed the order. Earlier, the court on Wednesday acquitted Samajwadi Party functionary Moid Khan, 71, for lack of evidence and convicted his servant Raju Khan, who is in his 20s, on the basis of the DNA test report.

An FIR of the alleged gangrape of the minor was registered at the Bhadarsa police station of Ayodhya on July 29, 2024 against Moid Khan and Raju Khan. Both were arrested the next day. The victim underwent a medical termination of pregnancy at the Queen Mary Hospital in Lucknow on August 7, 2024, following proper medical procedures.

During investigation, the DNA tests of both the accused were carried out. The test report played a crucial role in the court’s findings. According to the prosecution, the DNA sample of co-accused Moid Khan did not match while Raju Khan’s DNA report tested positive. On this basis, the court acquitted Moid Khan.