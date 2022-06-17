2024 LS polls: BJP to strengthen organisation at booth level in U.P.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to strengthen the organisation at the booth level in the state to ensure party’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) election.

The focus will be on the booths where the party is weak and polled fewer votes than those secured by the rival parties in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and in the 2022 U.P. assembly election.

A meeting of the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the state was held under BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh at the party state unit office on Friday. BJP state general secretary (organisation), Sunil Bansal was also present in the meeting.

The party MPs were asked to strengthen the organisation on weak booths as well as on the booths on which the party polled fewer votes than rival candidates.