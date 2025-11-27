2024 Sambhal violence: 2 fresh FIRs against ‘prime conspirator’ Satha

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the last year’s communal violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque there in which five people had lost their lives, on Wednesday (November 26) lodged two fresh FIRs against alleged prime conspirator Shariq Satha of Deepa Sarai area. Violence broke out in Smabhal district over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque there in November last year. (HT file)

The FIRs were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 209 (offence for a person to fail to appear in response to a proclamation issued under section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita- BNSS). The reports were filed by officers investigating two different cases at Nakhasa police station after Satha failed to appear in court despite being declared absconding.

According to Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, the SIT had earlier pasted a notice at Satha’s residence giving him 30 days to present himself before the court. However, his failure to appear before the court prompted investigators to initiate the legal process that ultimately leads to property attachment and issuance of a permanent arrest warrant.

Satha is already facing serious charges in two major cases, including murder, conspiracy behind the riots, and several other grave offences. The investigation in these cases is being conducted by inspectors Satyavijay Singh and Rajneesh Kumar, both of whom also pasted the notice at Satha’s residence and have now filed the report due to his continued evasion.

The SP said several members of Satha’s gang—Mulla Afroz, Ghulam, and Waris—have been arrested. Action under the National Security Act (NSA) has also been taken against Afroz. Satha allegedly supplied weapons to these accomplices and directed them to open fire during the violence on November 24, 2024, which resulted in the death of civilians and injuries to 28 policemen and an SDM. Five people had died in the incident; four murder cases were registered, while one victim’s family declined to pursue legal proceedings.

Once known primarily for his involvement in vehicle theft cases, Shariq Satha has reportedly expanded his criminal operations to include arms trafficking, counterfeit currency circulation, and gold smuggling. He heads a gang involved in systematic vehicle thefts. Police have received intelligence suggesting that he is currently residing in Dubai. With 60 cases already registered against him and two more recently added, authorities are now moving forward with property attachment and permanent warrant procedures.