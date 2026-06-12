2027 UP polls last chance to ‘save democracy’: Akhilesh to party workers, leaders

Warning party workers and leaders that the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections would be their last chance to save democracy, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the ‘PDA’ community was ready for change and that the need of the hour was to unite and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

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Addressing party leaders and workers from Bulandshahr district at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said: “The 2027 assembly election in UP is a battle to save democracy. The public places its trust in the Samajwadi Party, which is fully prepared. The party’s goal is to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, and only the Samajwadi Party can save the state. The need of the hour is to unite, defeat the BJP and oust it from power.”

The Kannauj MP further attacked the BJP, alleging that everything the party does is fake.

“Fake medicines and treatments are being provided in hospitals, while staged encounters have become the norm in Uttar Pradesh. There is no visible development, nor are there any schemes for public welfare. Having failed on all fronts, the BJP may now conspire to win elections through fraudulent means,” the SP chief said, urging party workers to remain vigilant against the BJP’s tactics.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav also alleged that the BJP was opposed to the reservation guaranteed by the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav also alleged that the BJP was opposed to the reservation guaranteed by the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are no jobs for the youth. Examinations that are conducted are frequently cancelled due to paper leaks, while fees in colleges and universities are being hiked indiscriminately to deny poor students access to education. Raising a voice against administrative injustice invites imprisonment and police brutality, while people are implicated in fabricated cases for extortion,” Yadav said.