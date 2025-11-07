20-yr-old man set ablaze in UP’s Badaun, critical; complaint lodged

A 20-year-old man was set afire allegedly by three unidentified men when he was going back home after offering namaz in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Friday morning, police said even as the victim’s family alleged that the incident was a fallout of an argument that he had with the three accused inside the mosque over the spot where he was offering namaz on Thursday. A complaint has been received against three unidentified men. Further action will be taken on the basis of the victim’s statement and primary investigation, said SP rural. (For Representation)

The incident occurred in Islamnagar police station area under Islamnagar nagar panchayat, police added. The victim, identified as Mahboob, the son of Sattar and a resident of Mohalla Mustafabad Nai Basti, suffered around 50% burns and is undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh.

Badaun superintendent of police (rural) Hirdesh Katheriya said, “A complaint has been received against three unidentified men. Further action will be taken on the basis of the victim’s statement and primary investigation.”

The SP (rural) also confirmed receiving a distress call on UP 112 about the incident. “The victim told police that he had a dispute with three men from his neighbourhood on Thursday. He accused them of tying him to a pole, pouring petrol on him, and setting him ablaze. The matter is under investigation, and police teams are working to identify and apprehend the suspects,” he added.

The victim’s family members claimed that Mahboob somehow managed to reach home in a critical condition after the incident. He was then rushed to Rudayan community health centre from where doctors referred him to Badaun district hospital due to his critical condition, the victim’s family further claimed.

As per some eyewitnesses, Thursday’s argument between the victim and the accused was resolved by others present there at the time. Mahboob’s uncle Qaiser Ali alleged that the attackers were the same men who had quarrelled with his nephew in the mosque the previous day.