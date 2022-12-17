21 high-risk accident blackspots identified in Lucknow

The public works department has identified 21 accident blackspots, where 113 people have died in 680 mishaps in the last one year, in Lucknow. Many of these accidents took place near Awadh Crossing on Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

Meanwhile, PWD chief engineer (central region) Ashok Kannaujia has prepared a plan worth ₹50 crore for improvement in designs in order to minimise the accidents at the 21 blackspots.

He said, “The plan includes road widening, placing of sign boards, rumble strips, dividers, stop signs, etc. The proposal has been sent to the government. Improvement works will start as soon as budget is allocated.”

Blackspots in Lucknow are at: Parivartan Chowk, Para Crossing, IT Crossing, VIP Road, 1090 Crossing, Matiyari Crossing, Mawaiya Tiraha, Bhainsakund road, Chandrika Devi Temple Road, Kanausi Road, Malhaur Railway Station, Sarpotganj, IIM Crossing, Eco Garden, Dugbagga, Alambagh Crossing, Awadh Crossing, Barabirwa Crossing, Piccadilly Crossing, Vijay Nagar.