22 feet saffron flag to be hoisted atop Ram temple in Ayodhya on Nov 25

A flag of saffron colour with symbols of the sun, Om, and Kovidar tree, as described in the Valmiki Ramayana, inscribed on it will be hoisted atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 25, said Govind Dev Giri, treasurer, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Ram Temple Trust has increased the number of guests from 8,000 to 10,000 for the event. (HT file)

The 22 feet long and 11 feet wide flag will be raised on a 42-foot pole atop the 161-foot spire of the temple, said Giri adding that the five-day ceremony will start on November 21 and conclude with flag hoisting on November 25. The Ram Temple Trust has increased the number of guests from 8,000 to 10,000 for the event, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be chief guests at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple, Giri claimed.

“The ceremony will also include flag hoisting atop six other temples within the complex and the Sheshavatar Temple. They are Lord Shiva, Ganesha, Surya, Hanuman, Mata Bhagwati, and Mata Annapurna temples. The event marks the completion of the temple construction,” he said.

Giri also said the flag hoisting ceremony will be Ayodhya-centric. Only people from eastern Uttar Pradesh will participate. No outsiders will be invited. During this time, special worship and havan will be performed in all eight temples, including the Ram temple, and other rituals will also be performed, he added.

“The flag-pole will be based on a 360 degree rotating chamber (based on ball bearings). This will ensure that the flag sustains high wind velocity running up to 60km/ hour and there is no damage to the flag,” said Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust. Acharyas from Ayodhya and Kashi will perform the rituals.