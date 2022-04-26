24-yr-old youth arrested in Gorakhpur triple murder case

A 24-year-old youth was arrested in connection with the triple murder of a middle-aged couple and their 20-year-old daughter in a Gorakhpur village on Tuesday, police officials said. The officials said the crime was the fallout of the youth’s one-sided affection toward the couple’s daughter.

Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tanda said the accused Alok Paswan has been arrested and was being further interrogated about the incident. He said the initial findings suggest that the accused had feelings for the girl and was upset after she denied his marriage proposal. Tanda said the police are trying to recover the spade used for committing the crime.

Earlier on Monday night, the three members of a family, including the couple Gama Nishad, 42, his wife Sanju, 38, and their daughter Preeti, 20, were allegedly attacked with a spade by the assailant when they were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony. The incident occurred in Raiganj village under Khorabar police station limits. Gama Nishad’s son Achhelal escaped the attack as he had left early through a separate route.

