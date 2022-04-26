Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

24-yr-old youth arrested in Gorakhpur triple murder case

Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tanda said the crime was fallout of the youth’s one-sided affection toward the couple’s daughter
Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tanda said the accused Alok Paswan has been arrested and was being further interrogated about the incident. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 10:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 24-year-old youth was arrested in connection with the triple murder of a middle-aged couple and their 20-year-old daughter in a Gorakhpur village on Tuesday, police officials said. The officials said the crime was the fallout of the youth’s one-sided affection toward the couple’s daughter.

Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tanda said the accused Alok Paswan has been arrested and was being further interrogated about the incident. He said the initial findings suggest that the accused had feelings for the girl and was upset after she denied his marriage proposal. Tanda said the police are trying to recover the spade used for committing the crime.

Earlier on Monday night, the three members of a family, including the couple Gama Nishad, 42, his wife Sanju, 38, and their daughter Preeti, 20, were allegedly attacked with a spade by the assailant when they were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony. The incident occurred in Raiganj village under Khorabar police station limits. Gama Nishad’s son Achhelal escaped the attack as he had left early through a separate route.

