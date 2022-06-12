258 fresh Covid cases in U.P., Lucknow reports 69

The new daily Covid cases surged and crossed the 250-mark in Uttar Pradesh after three months, while the state capital reported over 60 new Covid infections for the first time since February this year. This is for the third consecutive day that the state reported over 200 new daily Covid cases.

On Sunday, UP reported 258 new cases while the state capital Lucknow logged 69 people testing positive for Covid infection. On March 3, there were 259 new Covid cases in UP. On February 25, there were 65 new daily cases in Lucknow, and on February 22, there were 85 new Covid cases.

“The state has tested 86,644 Covid samples in the past 24-hours, and till now, 11,55,79,295 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary of medical health, in a press statement.

The test positivity rate in the past 24-hours was 0.29%. The state now has 1,212 active Covid cases under treatment and a majority of them are in home isolation. In Lucknow, there are 274 active Covid cases, and nine are admitted to Covid care facilities.

“In the past 24-hours, 133 patients recovered, and till now, 20,57,067 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

Among the new Covid cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 39, Ghaziabad reported 21, Varanasi 12, and Jhansi 10, according to the data from the state health department.

In Lucknow, Chinhut reported 10 new Covid cases, Sarojininagar 13, Aliganj 9, Alamban 8, and Indira Nagar 4, according to the health department.

Among total active Covid cases, Lucknow has the highest 274, Gautam Budha Nagar 232, Ghaziabad 109 and Varanasi 65. The state has reported a total of 20,81,804 Covid cases and 23,525 deaths till now.

Uttar Pradesh has administered a total 332851816 Covid vaccine doses till now, including 17,49,03,100 first dose and 15,46,43,980 second dose.

