25K volunteers to aim for another Guinness record in Ayodhya this Deepotsav

With a view to achieving the target of lighting 21 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) this Deeputsav in Ayodhya, around 25,000 volunteers will spread 24 lakh diyas on 51 ghats of the temple town on November 11 this year for sixth consecutive Guinness World Record.

Not willing to take any chances, the organiser of event—Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Ayodhya—has decided to lay 4 lakh diyas to achieve the target of successfully lighting 21 lakh diyas. (HT FILE )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around one lakh litre oil will be used for the event. Not willing to take any chances, the organiser of event—Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Ayodhya—has decided to lay 4 lakh diyas to achieve the target of successfully lighting 21 lakh diyas.

“Diyas in large numbers will extinguish sooner than later. As a precautionary measure, we will light 24 lakh diyas so that if two-three lakh diyas get extinguished, 21 lakh spread light to set a Guinness World Record,” said an official of the Avadh University.

The Ayodhya administration is aiming to successfully achieve the feat. More than 25,000 volunteers of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad, and all colleges of Ayodhya have been engaged to make the mega event successful. The Avadh University is the nodal agency for organising the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Volunteers will be given one litre bottle of oil to ensure minimum waste. The university has hired an agency through a tender process for supplying all requisite elements for lighting a diya. “Around ₹3 crore will be spent on Deepotsav. It includes expenditure on lighting of diyas, T-shirts and snacks for volunteers,” said an official of the Ayodhya administration.

According to Prof SS Mishra of the Avadh University, who is nodal officer for the event, volunteers have started marking boxes on ghats where diyas will be laid. In each 14x14 cm box, 196 diyas will be laid. According to Ayodhya administration, most of the articles for Deepotsav will be procured locally by the agency.

“The Yogi government will aim for the sixth Guinness World Record by lighting 21 lakh earthen diyas on this Deepotsav on November 11. To achieve this target, 24 lakh diyas will be laid,” said a member of the organising committee. To note, this would set a new record. Last year, 15. 76 lakh diyas illuminated the ghats in Ayodhya on Deepotsav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vice chancellor of Avadh University Prof Pratibha Goyal is keeping a close watch on Deepotsav preparations. The BJP government has been organising the event in Ayodhya after it came to power in the state in March 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief guest at the last Deepotsav in October. This year’s event will be special as construction work of Ram temple is in full swing in Ayodhya.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!