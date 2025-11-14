25-year-old beaten to death over petty dispute in Lucknow

A 25-year-old dairy owner was beaten to death by his neighbours in Adilnagar under Gudamba police station on Thursday morning, after a dispute over cow dung disposal escalated into a violent attack. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Mohd Wamis, an FIR was registered under sections 191(2), 191(3), 115(2) and 103(1) of the BNS. Police booked six accused - Sabir, Sabir’s wife, Shaheen, Sameen, Afshan and Farooq, and took them into custody and initiated necessary legal proceedings.

Police said Farukh and 7–8 members of his family dragged Mohammad Danish out of his house and assaulted him with shovels and sticks, leaving him unconscious. He died on the way to the hospital. Police has registered an FIR.

The incident began when Danish’s mother, Abda, stepped out in the morning and found cow dung dumped outside their house. When she questioned who throws it there daily, Farukh allegedly replied, “We threw it. What can you do?” and started beating her. Hearing the commotion, Danish rushed out to save her.

According to the family, the accused dragged him away and attacked him brutally.

The official said that the family members of the deceased, where one of the sisters informed the police that the assailants isolated her brother and killed him while she and her younger siblings were still waking up. “When we came out, our mother was crying and Danish was lying unconscious,” she said. By the time additional family members reached, the attackers had fled.

Danish had been married six months earlier and helped his family run a dairy near their home.

Police reached the spot, sent the body for a post-mortem examination, and launched a probe.