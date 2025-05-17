3 arrested for creating ‘mule’ accounts, selling fake SIMs to cyber criminals

Three members of a gang involved in creating “mule” bank accounts -- used by criminals, often unknowingly, to facilitate the movement of illicit funds -- and selling fake SIM cards to cyber criminals were arrested in Varanasi on Saturday, authorities said. The arrests were made by a joint team of Varanasi police commissionerate and cyber cell, they said, adding the accused were identified as Suryakant Vishwakarma, 25, Vikash Maurya, 30, and Mohammad Arman 23, all residents of different localities in Varanasi. The arrests were made by a joint team of Varanasi police commissionerate and cyber cell. (For representation)

According to a police officer, the case came to light when Mehtab Khan, a resident of Nayi Basti, visited the ministry of home affairs’ website (https://tafcop.sancharsaathi.gov.in/telecomUser) to check the number of SIM cards issued in his name. On entering his Aadhaar number, he found that besides the two SIM cards he was using, a third number had also been issued without his knowledge, the officer said, adding Khan then filed an FIR at the Lalpur Pandeypur police station, alleging that unidentified accused had fraudulently obtained a SIM card using his Aadhaar details.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 318 (2) (cheating) of the BNS and Section 66C of the IT Act. A probe led to the identification of the three accused, the police officer said.

Confirming it, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sarvanan T said that investigations revealed the involvement of three accused. A bank employee and a SIM-selling POS agent, along with an accomplice who helped them buy fake SIMs and open mule bank accounts, were arrested from a locality between Pahadia and Akatha, the DCP said.

Section 111 (organised crime) of the BNS and Section 76 of the IT Act were added to the FIR, the DCP said, adding the telecom company was asked to cancel the licence of the POS agent and the bank was asked to take action against its employee.

MODUS OPERANDI

Police said the gang would first perform double KYC of less-educated individuals who came to them for new SIM cards or porting services, misleading them with claims of network issues.

Using the Aadhaar and PAN details of unsuspecting customers, especially those from slum areas or the roadside, the gang created fake SIMs and opened bank accounts in their names. The SIM and account details were then packaged and sent via courier or bus to cyber criminals in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and other states, where they were used to commit cyber crimes.