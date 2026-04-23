3 cheers for girls as they clinch top spots in UP Board exams

PRAYAGRAJ The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the 2026 High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examination results on Thursday, sealing the academic fate of over 52 lakh students across the state. In a remarkable display of academic excellence, girl students dominated the merit lists, capturing the top three positions in both examinations, outperforming boys in overall pass percentages.

Students in Lucknow celebrate their success in the UP Board exam on Thursday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

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Girls registered a pass percentage of 93.76 in the HS examination compared to 87.30% among boys, a gap of 6.46 percentage points. In the Intermediate examination, girls recorded a pass percentage of 86.32, significantly higher than the 75.04% achieved by boys, reflecting a wider gap of 11.28 percentage points.

The Board said 90.42% of candidates cleared the Class 10 exam, while 80.38% passed Class 12.

The overall pass percentage in the HS examination was the second highest recorded in the past 15 years. The pass percentage in the Intermediate examination was the sixth highest during the same period, although it was 0.77 percentage points lower than last year.

The results were announced at the Board headquarters in Prayagraj by Dr Mahendra Dev, director of education (secondary) and chairman of the Board, along with Board secretary Bhagwati Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} Girls swept the top ranks in both examinations. In the High School results, Kashish Verma of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College, Sitapur, and Anshika Verma of The Modern Academy Inter College, Barabanki, jointly topped the state with 97.83% marks. Aditi, also from The Modern Academy Inter College, Barabanki, claimed the second position with 97.50%. The third rank was shared by Arpita of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College, Sitapur, Pari Verma of The Modern Academy Inter College, Barabanki, and Rishabh Sahu of Lord Krishna Public High School, Jhansi, all scoring 97.33%, said the director. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Girls swept the top ranks in both examinations. In the High School results, Kashish Verma of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College, Sitapur, and Anshika Verma of The Modern Academy Inter College, Barabanki, jointly topped the state with 97.83% marks. Aditi, also from The Modern Academy Inter College, Barabanki, claimed the second position with 97.50%. The third rank was shared by Arpita of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College, Sitapur, Pari Verma of The Modern Academy Inter College, Barabanki, and Rishabh Sahu of Lord Krishna Public High School, Jhansi, all scoring 97.33%, said the director. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the Intermediate examination, Shikha Verma of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College, Sitapur, emerged as the state topper with 97.60% marks. The second position was jointly secured by Nandani Gupta of Sarvodaya Jankalyan Inter College, Bareilly, and Shriya Verma of Maharani Laxmi Bai Memorial Inter College, Barabanki, both of whom scored 97.20%. The third position was shared by Surbhi Yadav of Sarvodaya Jankalyan Inter College, Bareilly, and Puja Pal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Memorial Inter College, Barabanki, with 97% marks, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Intermediate examination, Shikha Verma of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College, Sitapur, emerged as the state topper with 97.60% marks. The second position was jointly secured by Nandani Gupta of Sarvodaya Jankalyan Inter College, Bareilly, and Shriya Verma of Maharani Laxmi Bai Memorial Inter College, Barabanki, both of whom scored 97.20%. The third position was shared by Surbhi Yadav of Sarvodaya Jankalyan Inter College, Bareilly, and Puja Pal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Memorial Inter College, Barabanki, with 97% marks, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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A total of 26,01,381 candidates appeared for the Class 10 examination, including 25,91,831 regular and 9,550 private candidates. The examinees comprised 13,43,524 boys and 12,57,857 girls. Of these, 23,52,181 candidates cleared the examination, including 23,45,814 regular and 6,367 private candidates. Among those who passed, 11,72,862 were boys and 11,79,319 girls. Regular candidates recorded a pass percentage of 90.51, substantially higher than the 66.67% achieved by private candidates, reflecting a difference of 23.84 percentage points.

For the Class 12 examination, 24,86,072 candidates appeared, including 24,09,551 regular and 76,521 private candidates, with 13,09,397 boys and 11,76,675 girls among them. The board declared 19,98,317 candidates as passed, comprising 19,38,986 regular and 59,331 private candidates. Of those who qualified, 9,82,610 were boys and 10,15,707 girls. Regular candidates secured a pass percentage of 80.47, marginally higher than the 77.54% recorded by private candidates, a difference of 2.93 percentage points.

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The 2026 Board examinations also witnessed the lowest number of students— 2,49,979 (160,591 in High School and 89,388 in Intermediate) — dropping out of the exam in the last six years. Last year, 3,02,508 students were absent in these examinations.

The High School and Intermediate examinations in the state were conducted from February 18 to March 12.The exams were held successfully over 15 working days at 8,033 centres. Evaluation of answer sheets was carried out from March 18 to April 4 at 254 evaluation centres, Dev said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kenneth John ...Read More Kenneth John is a seasoned reporter based in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He writes on a wide range of issues, including secondary education, women and child welfare, crime, infrastructure development, environment, human rights, poverty, and rural development. Read Less

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