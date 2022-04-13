Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar
lucknow news

3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar

The incident took place when they were crossing the Gandak river in Kushinagar for farming work in the field on other side
The boat was carrying around 10 people when it capsized in Gandak river in east UP’s Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 08:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP’s Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to the local district and police administration to carry out rescue operation and provide all possible help to the victims.

Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general (DIG) J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.

He said the incident took place under Khadda police station limits when they were crossing the river for farming work in the field on other side.

He said the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP