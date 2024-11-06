Menu Explore
3 from Nepal die as SUV rams divider on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2024 10:04 PM IST

Deceased identified as businessman Kedar Prasad Giri, 35, Sunita, 20, and Pravas Giri, all residents of Hatia Hathoda, Sub Metropolitan City, 17, Makbanpur in Nepal, say police

AGRA Three people from Nepal died in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Mainpuri district on Wednesday morning when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a divider after the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel, said police.

Police at the accident site in Mainpuri on Wednesday morning. (HT photo)
Police reached the spot and shifted the victims to the Saifai Medical College and Hospital for treatment, but three of them were declared brought dead, informed Lalit Bhati, in-charge of Karhal police station.

The deceased were identified as businessman Kedar Prasad Giri, 35, Sunita, 20, and Pravas Giri, all residents of Hatia Hathoda, Sub Metropolitan City, 17, Makbanpur in Nepal, said police.

They were headed for Agra when the tragic incident took place at 84 milestone.

The injured were identified as Deepak, 4, son of Kedar Prasad Giri, Sita, 30, wife of Kedar Prasad Giri and Madhav, 20. They were under treatment at Saifai Medical College. The damaged vehicle was taken to the Karhal police station in Mainpuri, he informed.

No complaint was lodged about the accident till last reports came in.

