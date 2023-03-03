3 held for land fraud in Rae Bareli, action against others likely

LUCKNOW Three key conspirators were arrested for a fraudulent mutation in UP’s Rae Bareli district on Friday, over 19 years after the land scam. A total of 72 people were made accused in the FIR registered in the matter two months ago and action was also likely against the then tehsildar and other revenue staff of the district, said police.

The accused were arrested under IPC sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (fraud), 467 (forging of documents), 468 (using forged documents for cheating purpose) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 34 (committing crime with common intention). (Pic for representation)

Those arrested were identified as three brothers - Kunwar Surendra Singh, Kunwar Jagjeet Singh and Kunwar Raj Singh, residents of 9 Butler Road in Lucknow’s Dalibagh locality.

The FIR registered at Rae Bareli city police station on December 30, 2022, had 72 named accused in a single matter, said the police.

Sanjay Tyagi, inspector of city kotwali, said the complaint was lodged by one Mohit Singh of Rae Bareli’s Udwa village, in which he alleged that the accused and others (including the then revenue staff) fraudulently did the mutation of around 18 bigha land (worth over ₹18 crore) of his aunt Daljeet Kaur (father’s sister) in favour of the three arrested accused and their family members Udai Veer Singh, Brijendra Singh and Jagbiri Kaur.

Singh said the mutation was allegedly done in 2003 by impersonating some other woman as Daljeet Kaur.

The complainant informed that an SIT headed by Lucknow divisional commissioner was formed on February 20, 2020 by the additional chief secretary (revenue) to inquire into allegations of fraud and forgery. He said the SIT probe exposed the nexus of the accused and the local revenue officials, including the then tehsildar (sadar), deputy registrar, lekhpal and others.

He alleged that the accused got the land transferred in their names illegally and even sold a major portion of it despite directions to stop sale of the land under inquiry. The sale of land was stopped only when Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob got an FIR registered against the accused and revenue staff on the basis of findings of SIT report.

