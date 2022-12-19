Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 killed, several injured in accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Published on Dec 19, 2022 12:51 PM IST

A bus driver and two passengers died after the vehicle rammed into a truck which had jumped the divider after losing control on the Agra-Lucknow expressway

Police said the accidents took place early in the morning when dense fog conditions were reported from several parts of the state (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

KANPUR:Three persons were killed and over 20 injured in two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya and Kannauj districts on Monday morning. Among the injured were five students who were on their way to college to appear for an examination, police said.

Police said in the first case, a speeding truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway swerved sharply to avoid crashing into a car and lost control of the vehicle which jumped the divider and rammed into a bus coming from the opposite direction.

The bus driver, Pappu Yadav, a resident of Mathura, and two bus passengers died in the accident. Police said the injured were rushed to the Saifai medical institute for treatment.

In the second case, a sports utility vehicle was hit by a truck near Chibramau leading to injuries to five students. The girls were on their way to college to appear in an examination, Kannauj police said.

