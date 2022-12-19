3 killed, several injured in accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

KANPUR:Three persons were killed and over 20 injured in two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya and Kannauj districts on Monday morning. Among the injured were five students who were on their way to college to appear for an examination, police said.

Police said in the first case, a speeding truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway swerved sharply to avoid crashing into a car and lost control of the vehicle which jumped the divider and rammed into a bus coming from the opposite direction.

The bus driver, Pappu Yadav, a resident of Mathura, and two bus passengers died in the accident. Police said the injured were rushed to the Saifai medical institute for treatment.

In the second case, a sports utility vehicle was hit by a truck near Chibramau leading to injuries to five students. The girls were on their way to college to appear in an examination, Kannauj police said.