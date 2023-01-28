3 youths booked in UP's Meerut for insulting national anthem: Cops

In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, the police said on Saturday that they have arrested some youths who have been accused of insulting the national anthem. The police was responding to a post with a video that went viral on social media by stating, “accused has been arrested.” The three youths, according to news agency PTI, were booked in Meerut's Eidgah locality for alleged obscene behaviour while the national anthem was being played in the background.

“A video had gone viral in which three youths could be seen dancing while the national anthem was being played,” Station house officer of Railway Road police station, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, said

One of the Twitter users shared the clip and wrote: "If you can't respect the national anthem, you don't deserve to be free," the user said. The Meerut Police, in response to the post, wrote: “The accused has been arrested after registering the charges by the Railway Road police station. Efforts are being made to arrest the rest.”

In the 29-second video, a young man wearing a black jacket is seen saluting and then dancing obscenely while his friends laugh in the background as the national anthem plays.

Former Hindu Jagran Manch city president Sachin Sirohi called it an insult to the national anthem and demanded that the accused be charged with sedition. According to Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, anyone who intentionally prevents the singing of the Jana Gana Mana or causes disturbances to any assembly engaged in such singing will be punished with imprisonment for a term of up to three years or with fine, or with both.

(With PTI inputs)

