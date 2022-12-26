Home / Cities / Others / Police arrest man for ‘hindering’ official work in Meerut

Police arrest man for ‘hindering’ official work in Meerut

Published on Dec 26, 2022 09:40 PM IST

The accused -- identified Ishant (alias Ishu Khatiq) of Mawana locality -- has been booked under sections 323, 504, 353, and 332.

Case been lodged in the Mawana police station on the complaint of sub-inspector Satish Kumar. (HT Photo)
ByS Raju

MEERUT Police have arrested a distant relative of a minister in the state government on charges of hindering police from carrying out official work. The development comes after police initiated action against illegal mining activities in Nawana area of the district on Sunday.

The accused -- identified Ishant (alias Ishu Khatiq) of Mawana locality -- has been booked under sections 323, 504, 353, and 332. The case been lodged in the Mawana police station on the complaint of sub-inspector Satish Kumar.

Speaking to HT over phone, sub-inspector didn’t confirm whether Ishu is a distant relative of minister Dinesh Khatiq but said that “it doesn’t matter who he is. He committed an unlawful activity. Therefore, a case was registered against him.”

The FIR reads that a police team -- led by SI Satish Kumar -- conducted raids in Sathla village of Mawana area on Sunday after receiving a tip-off on illegal mining. They spotted a JCB machine and four tractor trollies laden with illegally-mined soil. The team brought them in police station after confiscating them.

The SI has accused Ishu of arriving at the spot and manhandling his team members while they were confiscating the JCB and the tractor-trollies.

