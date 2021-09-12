30 mayors from across country assemble in Ayodhya to discuss urban development issues

Around 30 mayors from across the country have assembled in Ayodhya on Sunday to discuss urban development issues. The members of the All-India Mayors’ Council are participating in the two-day conference.

Inaugurating the event, Uttar Pradesh’s urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon said the development of urban areas had been a priority since the time of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

“Today, we have projects like Smart City and Amrut cities where a number of urban development works are going on. Under the Smart City project, we are trying to change the face of the cities in the state by strengthening the urban infrastructure. The stress is on improving sanitation, drainage, water supply, electricity and health infrastructure,” he said.

“The number of development works executed under the Smart City project is commendable,” he said.

Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyaya thanked the urban development minister for providing help during the Covid times.

“Ayodhya has undergone rapid development under Modi-Yogi rule. With a grand Ram temple coming up, Ayodhya will have to strengthen its urban infrastructure,” he said.

Mahant Mithilesh Nandini Sharan of the Guptar Ghat Panchmukhi Shiv Temple said, “Ram Rajya is by the people, not by the king . Today, we are moving ahead for Ram Rajya.”

Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia also mentioned Ram Rajya.

“The concept of Ram Rajya originated from this land. In the coming four years, the landscape of Ayodhya would be changed. The kind of development work going on in Ayodhya is being praised all over the country. This is possible due to the Modi-Yogi combination,” she said.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai expressed his views on the under-construction Ram temple.