Lavish 304-bed retiring room ready to welcome devotees

To cater the huge rush of devotees during and after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is going to launch a 304-bedded retiring room at the revamped Ayodhya Dham station, which was inaugurated recently by PM Narendra Modi. IRCTC is going to launch a 304-bedded retiring room at the revamped Ayodhya Dham station. (Sourced)

“The facility is scheduled to be completed by January 18 or 19 but will be open to public only after the January 22 consecration ceremony,” said Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager of IRCTC.

Sinha said that the three-floor retiring room would be as good as any hotel nearby the station premises. “The retiring room will have four dormitories, two each of 56 and 76 beds, along with bedroom sets of two and three rooms.

Proximity to Ram Temple

Situated within the station building, the close proximity of it to the temple will help devotees to save time and money in commuting. It also is connected to the flyover for better connectivity.

Subsidised room rent, food starting @ ₹15

Where the rates of hotels at the temple town are soaring, visitors will get the place to stay at a subsidised price in these retiring rooms. The tentative tariff for a dormitory is ₹200. However, it will be officially announced by IRCTC after the approval of the railway board. The food plaza attached with it will have food priced at a subsidised rate. The janta thali, standard thali and deluxe thali will be available for ₹15, ₹70 and ₹150 respectively, with various other food options,” Sinha said.