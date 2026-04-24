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31K complaints about strays resolved in Lko with public participation

The complaints come from the command centre of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme as well as through WhatsApp.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:58 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Authorities in the state capital have resolved over 31,000 public complaints related to street dogs through sterilisation, vaccination and community engagement.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The complaints come from the command centre of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme as well as through WhatsApp.

The ABC programme, started in 2019 and implemented by Humane World for Animals (an NGO) in collaboration with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), has emerged as a model for balancing public safety with animal welfare.

During a session organised at the ABC centre on Friday, Humane World For Animals revealed that 34% of dogs are caught using the hand-catching method and the remainder are caught by net or other methods.

Dr Piyush Patel, who heads the street dog programme, said that the impact of sterilisation will be witnessed in the next seven years.

He said that they developed an application where dogs picked for sterilisation can be checked and tracked to ensure they are dropped back to the same location after sterilisation.

Officials credited the programme’s success to strong community participation. More than 475 “Abhay Sankalp” groups, comprising over 15,000 residents, assist in identifying unsterilised dogs, monitoring populations and managing designated feeding zones.

Global backing strengthens local initiative

Representatives from the Mars Impact Fund visited Lucknow on Friday to review the programme’s progress and interact with volunteers and field teams. The fund supports the initiative as part of its global effort to promote sustainable companion animal welfare.

Authorities organised dog behaviour awareness sessions for children during the visit, aiming to reduce fear-driven reactions and encourage safer interactions with animals. Officials said such initiatives are key to preventing future conflicts.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 31K complaints about strays resolved in Lko with public participation
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 31K complaints about strays resolved in Lko with public participation
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