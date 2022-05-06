321 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, recovery rate at 98.78%

Uttar Pradesh reported 321 new Covid cases on Friday from among the 1,08,245 samples tested in the past 24-hours.

Uttar Pradesh, till now, has reported a total of 2076013 cases and 23508 deaths, according to the data from the state health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The number of active Covid cases in the state is now 1780,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

Till now, 11,18,94,635 Covid samples have been tested in the state. “In the past 24-hours, 282 patients recovered, and till now a total of 20,50,725 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 98.78%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Among new Covid cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported the highest 160, Ghaziabad 65, Lucknow and Agra 19 each, and Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department.

In all, 42 districts reported zero new Covid cases.

State has administered a total 31,70,17,477 doses of Covid vaccine, including 17,21,52,022 first dose and 14,20,06,059 second dose. Among children between 12 and 15 years of age, a total of 63,66,699 doses have been administered, according to the data from the Cowin portal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}