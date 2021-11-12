34 samples collected in UP’s Ambedkar Nagar after Zika-infected man visits dist

Four pregnant women and 30 others in Ambedkar Nagar district have come under screening after a Lucknow man, who had tested positive for Zika virus, visited their place.

“The man lives with his family in Lucknow. He reached Ambedkar Nagar, his native place, at 3pm on Thursday and shortly after he left back for Lucknow as he came to know about the result of his sample test,” said Dr Sultan Khan, an epidemiologist in Ambedkar Nagar.

Ambedkar Nagar health officials, who had got inputs about the Zika-infected man’s movement from Lucknow to Ambedkar Nagar, acted swiftly and reached Saya, the locality the man visited in in Ambedkar Nagar, and started screening.

“As per the protocol, we have screened people in the entire area he visited and they will be under follow-up too,” said a senior health official in Ambedkar Nagar. “Pregnant women have high risk from Zika virus as it can pass from the pregnant woman to her foetus,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association, Lucknow Chapter.

“Based on limited research, it is possible that infection can cause serious birth defects in the foetus,” said Dr Sheetal Verma, senior faculty of microbiology at KGMU.

As many as 34 samples, including those of four pregnant women, have been taken by the health team in Saya, a semi-urban area of Ambedkar Nagar, and have been sent to the lab at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, for testing.

Ambedkar Nagar has not reported any Zika case till now. While Kanpur has reported maximum 108 Zika cases, Lucknow has reported three and one has case has been detected in Kannauj district so far.

The officials in Ambedkar Nagar communicated the district administration and health officials in Lucknow about the arrival and returning of the Zika-infected man. The man is in isolation at his home in Lucknow now.