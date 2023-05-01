Sudan conflict: 391 from UP brought home under Op Kaveri

At least 391 from Uttar Pradesh have been evacuated and brought home safely from the conflict-hit Sudan, according to a government communique. A group of men from Uttar Pradesh who were rescued from Sudan (Sourced)

After violence broke out in the African nation, the Indian government launched Operation Kaveri as part of which 2,700 Indians have been brought back home so far.

On the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, buses were arranged to send the Sudan-returnees back to their home districts.

As per information, 67 of those rescued are from Lucknow, 61 from Deoria, 46 from Gorakhpur, 38 from Kushinagar, 33 from Kushinagar, 29 from Azamgarh, 15 from Ghazipur, 11 from Kanpur, nine from Basti and eight from Varanasi.

The CM was personally monitoring the situation, the note read.