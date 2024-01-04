3-yr jail term awaits parents of minors caught driving bikes, cars

To curtail accidents caused by minors, the UP government has decided to strictly implement the provision of three-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000, on parents or vehicle owners who allow minors to drive their vehicles. Following the recent instructions issued by Transport Commissioner Chandrabhushan Singh, a campaign was launched to spread awareness about the same in government secondary schools in collaboration with the Transport Department. Also, students will be informed about road safety through various mediums. According to sources of the Transport Department, this provision will be implemented more strictly now. (For representation)

State Secondary Education Director Mahendra Dev, in a letter issued to all the district school inspectors of the state on Tuesday, mentioned the order given by the transport commissioner on December 27.

It has been said in the letter that the transport commissioner has directed all divisional transport officers and assistant divisional officers to prevent accidents caused by driving of vehicles by minors. According to the letter, under Section 199 (A) of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, a provision has been made that in a motor vehicle-related offense committed by a juvenile, only his guardian or the owner of the vehicle will be considered guilty and punished. Under this, the guardian or the owner of the vehicle can be punished with an imprisonment of three years and a fine of ₹25,000.

In the letter, Dev also recommended appointment of road safety nodal teachers, urged schools to incorporate road safety messages, during prayer meetings and display safety-related wall paintings. A special campaign should be run till January 7, he added.

In the letter, a checklist for schools was recommended. Some of the points are:

Meeting of district school vehicle transport safety committee to be organised under the chairmanship of the district magistrate in January and July will now be held every quarter.

Parents also be made aware of the provisions in the Motor Vehicles Act for the committee’s meeting

Road Safety Clubs should be formed in all schools. A road safety nodal teacher to be nominated who will provide information on the subject of road safety to students during prayer meetings/assemblies.

Road safety oath to be administered. (With agency inputs)