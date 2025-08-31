4 arrested after Oxytocin injections worth 2 crore seized in Lucknow

A Special Task Force (STF) team of Uttar Pradesh arrested four members of an inter-state gang involved in the illegal trafficking and supply of oxytocin injections in Lucknow on Friday night, senior police officials said in a press note on Saturday. Oxytocin injections worth ₹ 2 crore were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons, the officials said.(Unspash/Representational)

Oxytocin injections worth ₹2 crore were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons, the officials said.

Oxytocin injections are used for extracting milk from animals and developing fruits and vegetables in less time, the officials said.

The arrest was made at Muzaffar Kheda under Para police station in Lucknow, the officials said, adding that the arrested individuals were identified as Irfan, Dildar Ali, Shahnawaz and Mohd Saheb.

The accused were found to be running a gang that procured high-density oxytocin injections from Bihar through parcel services, mislabelling them as mineral water, according to officials.

“They would then repack these injections into ampules and supply them to various districts around Lucknow. The use of these injections poses significant health risks to both animals and humans. The accused have been booked under various sections of the law, and further legal proceedings will be handled by local police,” they said.