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4 children bludgeoned to death in Ambedkar Nagar, FIR against ‘missing’ mother

The incident in the Miranpur locality within the Akbarpur police station limits came to light around 3pm on Saturday, when locals alerted police as the house remained locked since morning

Published on: May 03, 2026 07:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow/ayodhya
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Four children were allegedly bludgeoned to death inside their house in Ambedkar Nagar district and an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to murder and causing hurt by poison has been registered against the mother who is reportedly missing, police said on Saturday.

Police personnel conducting an investigation in Ambedkar Nagar district on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

According to police, the incident came to light around 3pm on Saturday in the Miranpur locality under Akbarpur police station limits, when locals alerted police as the house remained locked since morning. A police team rushed to the spot and found the blood-soaked bodies of the children, aged between seven and 14, on a bed in the house, police said.

Police said the children — Shafiq (14), Saud (10), Umar (8) and Sadiya (7) — appeared to have been killed by repeated blows with a blunt object, possibly a brick. The children lived at home with their mother, Naziya Khatoon (37), police said.

Deputy inspector general, Ayodhya range, Somen Barma said, “We received information around 3pm that the bodies of four children were lying in a house. Police teams immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation.”

A forensic examination is underway and evidence is being collected from the house and surrounding areas, police said.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 4 children bludgeoned to death in Ambedkar Nagar, FIR against ‘missing’ mother
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 4 children bludgeoned to death in Ambedkar Nagar, FIR against ‘missing’ mother
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