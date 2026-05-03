4 children bludgeoned to death in Ambedkar Nagar, FIR against ‘missing’ mother

Four children were allegedly bludgeoned to death inside their house in Ambedkar Nagar district and an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to murder and causing hurt by poison has been registered against the mother who is reportedly missing, police said on Saturday.

Police personnel conducting an investigation in Ambedkar Nagar district on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

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According to police, the incident came to light around 3pm on Saturday in the Miranpur locality under Akbarpur police station limits, when locals alerted police as the house remained locked since morning. A police team rushed to the spot and found the blood-soaked bodies of the children, aged between seven and 14, on a bed in the house, police said.

Police said the children — Shafiq (14), Saud (10), Umar (8) and Sadiya (7) — appeared to have been killed by repeated blows with a blunt object, possibly a brick. The children lived at home with their mother, Naziya Khatoon (37), police said.

Deputy inspector general, Ayodhya range, Somen Barma said, “We received information around 3pm that the bodies of four children were lying in a house. Police teams immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The mother of the children is missing,” Barma said. Superintendent of police, Ambedkarnagar, Prachi Singh, said an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 (1) (murder) and 123 (causing hurt by poison), has been registered against the mother on the complaint of Saleem, her husband’s elder brother who lives in the same village. Family members revealed that the children’s father, Niyaz, has been working in Saudi Arabia for the past one-and-a-half years and had not returned home during this period. They alleged that he had remarried abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The mother of the children is missing,” Barma said. Superintendent of police, Ambedkarnagar, Prachi Singh, said an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 (1) (murder) and 123 (causing hurt by poison), has been registered against the mother on the complaint of Saleem, her husband’s elder brother who lives in the same village. Family members revealed that the children’s father, Niyaz, has been working in Saudi Arabia for the past one-and-a-half years and had not returned home during this period. They alleged that he had remarried abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the Ambedkar Nagar SP said multiple teams have been formed to trace the mother, and all angles, including psychological distress and domestic issues, are being thoroughly investigated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the Ambedkar Nagar SP said multiple teams have been formed to trace the mother, and all angles, including psychological distress and domestic issues, are being thoroughly investigated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There was suspicion about her role, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was suspicion about her role, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

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A forensic examination is underway and evidence is being collected from the house and surrounding areas, police said.

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