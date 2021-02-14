4 killed, 6 injured in a collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh

Four persons were killed and six others were injured in a collision between a Tata magic minivan and a truck loaded with sand in Azamgarh district in the early hours on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Bagahidand bridge in Jiyanpur police station area of the district. Around a dozen people on board the minivan were travelling from Gorakhpur to Azamgarh. As the van reached near Keshwapur village in Azamgarh district, a truck loaded with sand coming from the opposite direction collided with the van, killing four daily-wage labourers and injuring six others. Two of the injured were residents of Varanasi, said police. It added that the truck turned turtle after the accident.

Also Read: 14 killed, 4 injured in van-truck collision at highway in Andhra's Kurnool

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Azamgarh. Kin of the deceased have been informed about the incident, said Nand Kumar Tiwari, Station house officer, Jiyanpur.

In another devastating accident on Sunday, at least 14 people were killed and four others were critically injured, when a tempo traveller van which they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway (NH-44) in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in the early hours, police said.