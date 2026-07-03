40-year-old influencer stabbed to death by husband over property dispute in Meerut

A 40-year-old social media influencer was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband inside their home over a property registration dispute in Meerut district on Friday morning, police said. The accused later allegedly injured himself with the knife, while one of their sons was injured while trying to prevent the attack. Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was triggered by a dispute over the registration of a 1,170-square-foot plot of land. (For representation)

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 am in Harra town under the Sarurpur police station limits. The victim, identified as Nisha Chauhan, 40, succumbed to multiple stab wounds, while her husband, Pradeep Chauhan, 42, was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Reports said the couple’s children ran out of the house screaming for help immediately after the attack. Neighbours rushed inside and found Nisha lying in a pool of blood, while Pradeep was also found injured. On being alerted, police reached the spot and transported the couple to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Nisha dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was triggered by a dispute over the registration of a 1,170-square-foot plot of land. Police said the property registration was scheduled for Friday, with Nisha insisting that the land be registered in her name. Pradeep allegedly opposed the proposal, leading to a violent altercation that culminated in the fatal attack.

A forensic team and senior police officials examined the crime scene and collected evidence. Investigators also questioned the couple’s children and are scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Nisha Chauhan ran a beauty parlour and created short videos for social media platforms. According to police, she described herself on Instagram as a reel creator, beautician and actor. She lived with her husband, an air-conditioner technician, and their three children — 17-year-old Dev, 16-year-old Shubh and 12-year-old Angel.

Deputy superintendent of police (Sardhana) Ashutosh Singh said the preliminary investigation indicated that Nisha was dragged from the bedroom into the hall during the argument before being stabbed repeatedly. She sustained multiple stab wounds, including to her neck, and collapsed after losing a significant amount of blood.

Police said a case of murder had been registered and a detailed investigation was underway.