41 trains under Lucknow division cancelled till March 3

As many as 41 trains under the Lucknow division of the Railways are likely to remain cancelled till March 3, according to an official communique, which added that 25 other services would be diverted while some others would be rescheduled.

The decision was taken due to the non-interlocking works underway on the Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomti Nagar-Malhaur route and also the yard remodelling work at Malhour under the North Eastern Railway (NER).

In the note, NER chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar stated that the following order will be in effect until March 3rd, or until the work is completed. “Some trains will remain completely cancelled till March 3rd, while others will be cancelled on specific days,” added the CPRO. Lucknow-Patliputra Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Express are Lucknow-Gorakhpur Express are among those that have been cancelled till March 3.