Mathura man sentenced to death for minor’s rape, murder

Agra The court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) in Mathura on Tuesday pronounced death sentence for a 42-year-old man convicted for rape and murder of a nine –year-old girl in Mathura . The crime was committed on August 31, 2020 and case was registered at Jamuna Par police station of Mathura on September 1, 2020. Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO Act) Mathura, Ram Kishore Yadav held the offence by accused Banwari as ‘rarest of rare case’ (Pic for representation)

Alka Upmanyu, Special District Government Counsel (SDGC) at Special Court (POCSO Court) in Mathura informed that the case against the accused Banwari Lal (42) was registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and 201 (distorting evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, besides Section 5/6 of POCSO Act 2012.

The minor’s father had complained at Jamuna Par police station of Mathura on September 1, 2020 that his daughter had gone with her friend who was the maternal niece of accused Banwari. He took both of them on his motor cycle. Later, Banwari came back with his niece but refused to give any information about the victim who was found dead in the forest area the same day. She had been strangled to death with her own pyjama and the suspect Banwari was arrested on September 6, 2020.

“The Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO Act) Mathura, Ram Kishore Yadav held the offence by accused Banwari as ‘rarest of rare case’ and sentenced him to death. A penalty of Rs. 1,30,000 was also imposed on Banwari who was unmarried and lived with his mother,” Alka Upmanyu said.