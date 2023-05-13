Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Woman found dead at home in Prayagraj, probe on

U.P.: Woman found dead at home in Prayagraj, probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 13, 2023 09:53 PM IST

The body of a 45-year-old woman named Kalawati was found in her home, with signs of being attacked on the head with a heavy object. Investigations are ongoing.

The body of a 45-year-old woman identified as that of Kalawati was found inside her home on late on Saturday, the police. The body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigations were being carried out, they added.

The deceased was identified as Kalawati (45). (For Representation)
Police officials said Kalwati was alone at home on Saturday afternoon. When other members of her family, who were away, returned home in the evening, they found her body lying in one of the rooms.

Primary investigation suggested that the woman was attacked on the head with a heavy object, officials added. Station house officer, Puramufti police station, Upendra Singh confirmed an injury had been found on woman’s head.

Exact circumstances of her death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination. An FIR will be registered after receiving a complaint from the woman’s kin, he added.

