464 new Covid cases reported, U.P.’s positivity rate .56%

Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 464 new Covid-19 cases from among 82,718 samples tested in the past 24 hours (a positivity rate of 0.56%).

“In the past 24 hours, 362 patients recovered and till now a total 20,72,216 patients have recovered,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state now has 2,710 active cases.

In Lucknow, 80 more people tested positive for Covid-19 while 65 recovered. There are 431 active cases in Lucknow at present, according to the health department.

During the day Chinhat reported 15 new cases, Aliganj 11, Alambagh 10, Indira Nagar 8, NK Road 5, Sarojininagar 3, Aishbagh, Gosaiganj and Mal, one each.

“The state has tested 11,89,32,689 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

