5 dead in house collapse after blast in Ayodhya

Five people died and several injured after a house collapsed following an explosion in Pagla Bhari village under the Pura Kalandar police station limits in Ayodhya on Thursday evening, police said. Rescue operation underway at the blast site in Ayodhya. (Sourced)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and directed senior officials to expedite the rescue operation.

According to Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover, the owner of the house demolished in the blast was Pappu Gupta, a local resident. “Kitchen utensils were scattered all over the area after the explosion. We are collecting evidence from the spot,” he said, adding that search operations were underway in nearby villages and open fields. Police teams were also combing through standing crops in the fields as part of the operation.

District magistrate (DM) Nikhil Tikaram Funde did not comment on the cause of the blast, but confirmed that five people had died in the incident. Funde said a forensic team was on the spot and investigating the matter. “The identities of the deceased have not yet been established, and there is no information available about the injured so far,” he said.

Circle officer (CO) Shailendra Singh said many were feared trapped under the debris, and the rescue operation was underway. He added that the cause of the explosion was not clear yet.

Police have cordoned off the blast site and instructed people to evacuate nearby houses.