IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 50 youth conned with fake job letters in govt hospital in UP's Bareilly, probe ordered
The youths alleged that the clerks told them in 2019 that recruitment was open for many positions. (Bloomberg)
The youths alleged that the clerks told them in 2019 that recruitment was open for many positions. (Bloomberg)
lucknow news

50 youth conned with fake job letters in govt hospital in UP's Bareilly, probe ordered

Acting on a complaint given in this connection by the affected youth, an inquiry has been ordered by the district police chief.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Bareilly
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:22 PM IST

An inquiry has been ordered after 50 youth were duped with fake appointment letters to posts at a government hospital here allegedly by the clerks posted in the Chief Medical Officer's office and a district women's hospital, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint given in this connection by the affected youth, an inquiry has been ordered by the district police chief.

About 50 youths have charged a clerk in the medical official's office here and three other staff in the women's hospital of taking 3 lakh from each of them with the promise of securing jobs in a 300-bed hospital that was opened in 2019 in the district.

SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said the issue is serious and the Circle Officer (Sadar) Dilip Kumar has been asked to probe it with further action to be initiated on the basis of the inquiry report.

In their written complaint to police, the youths alleged that the clerks told them in 2019 that recruitment was open for the posts of supervisor, computer operator, lab technician, driver, ward boy among others on contract basis in the new hospital and that the appointment will be made by the Bareilly CMO.

They were told that they will get jobs if they give 5 lakh each for which they had paid an advance of 3 lakh each after which they were made to fill an application form.

Also read | No mandatory institutional quarantine for fliers from UK: Delhi govt

Following a 'delay' in getting the appointment letters, the youths approached the clerk posted in the office, who allegedly issued fake appointment letters in March last year with the letterhead of Rashtriya Swasthya Mission (National Health Mission) with a fake signature and stamp of the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), they said.

Later using the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed as a ruse, the youths were told that their jobs were shelved as the hospital had been turned into a Covid care centre.

When they raised the issue again in August last year, they were called to the district hospital for a medical test and given forged medical certificates with the stamp and signature of a senior official of the hospital.

When they reached the hospital for joining duty in September and October, officials told them that they were given fake appointment letters and also told that no recruitment process was initiated after the opening of the new hospital.

When the youths cornered the clerks, they allegedly promised to return the amount in two months time but none of the victims have got their money back till now, they further said in the complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
app
Close
The youths alleged that the clerks told them in 2019 that recruitment was open for many positions. (Bloomberg)
The youths alleged that the clerks told them in 2019 that recruitment was open for many positions. (Bloomberg)
lucknow news

50 youth conned with fake job letters in govt hospital in UP, probe ordered

PTI, Bareilly
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Acting on a complaint given in this connection by the affected youth, an inquiry has been ordered by the district police chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIR has been lodged against the two accused on Friday and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.(AP)
FIR has been lodged against the two accused on Friday and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.(AP)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped by shopkeeper and his son in Ballia

PTI, Uttar Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The girl's family took her to a doctor on Thursday when she was not feeling well after the incident. They came to know that she was three months pregnant and the matter came to light.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crowd gathers around the truck on Moradabad-Agra Highway. (Twitter: @utkarshs88)
Crowd gathers around the truck on Moradabad-Agra Highway. (Twitter: @utkarshs88)
lucknow news

10 killed, dozen injured in bus-truck collision on UP's Moradabad-Agra highway

PTI, Moradabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The accident took place at around 8 am near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally to collect donations for the construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple, at Mehrauli, in New Delhi( Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally to collect donations for the construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple, at Mehrauli, in New Delhi( Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
lucknow news

230 crore collected for Ram temple: Trust

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:22 AM IST
  • On January 15, President Ram Nath Kovind donated 5 lakh. other prominent contributors include CMs of UP and MP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People undergo thermal screening outside Allahabad high court.(HT_PRINT)
People undergo thermal screening outside Allahabad high court.(HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

'Can't display list of top 10 criminals in public for surveillance purpose': HC

By JItendra Sarin, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:29 AM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh DGP directed to remove names of top 10 criminals from flysheet board of all police stations in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow Metro has become the pioneer of metro train sanitisation through UV technology.(PTI file photo)
Lucknow Metro has become the pioneer of metro train sanitisation through UV technology.(PTI file photo)
lucknow news

Lucknow: First to use ultraviolet rays to disinfect metro

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The UP Metro Rail Corporation has taken inspiration from the New York Metro's experiment to sanitise trains with UV lamp rays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
lucknow news

'Big disappointment': Mayawati on President's address to farmers

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:20 PM IST
  • The BSP boycotted President Kovind's address to joint session of Parliament, expressed solidarity with agitating peasants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested in the state, with more than 1.20 lakh being tested on Thursday,(Bloomberg representative image)
Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested in the state, with more than 1.20 lakh being tested on Thursday,(Bloomberg representative image)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh reports 216 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Plans are to complete administration of two doses to healthcare and frontline workers by March 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tableau of Uttar Pradesh takes part in the 72nd Republic Day Parade and celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (File photo)
Tableau of Uttar Pradesh takes part in the 72nd Republic Day Parade and celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (File photo)
lucknow news

UP’s tableau adjudged best at Republic Day parade in Delhi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The first part of the tableau showed Maharishi Valmiki writing the Ramayana. Its centre had a model of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
lucknow news

66.41% health workers get Covid-19 vaccine shots in 3rd round in UP

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:20 AM IST
  • 173 cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported from across the state, where vaccination drive was conducted from 9am to 5pm, said officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UP health department says it has done all preparation for the next two rounds of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.(Bloomberg/Representational)
The UP health department says it has done all preparation for the next two rounds of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.(Bloomberg/Representational)
lucknow news

UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers’ vaccination on schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The culling operation carried out on Tuesday was the biggest in recent years. (HT_PRINT)
The culling operation carried out on Tuesday was the biggest in recent years. (HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

Bird Flu: Over 7,100 birds culled in UP’s biggest-ever operation since 2013

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • In two previous culling operation this year in Uttar Pradesh, some poultry birds were killed in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress general secratary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has told party workers that she is willing to attend public meetings in Amethi starting next month.(PTI)
Congress general secratary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has told party workers that she is willing to attend public meetings in Amethi starting next month.(PTI)
lucknow news

Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month

By Umesh Raghuvanshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • Priyanka said the Congress party’s first priority was to rebuild and strengthen the party organization in the constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Chauri Chaura martyrs' memorial site in Gorakhpur, Wednesday. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Chauri Chaura martyrs' memorial site in Gorakhpur, Wednesday. (PTI)
lucknow news

UP CM Adityanath says plans afoot to make Ayodhya major tourist centre

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:27 AM IST
The chief minister was speaking at a programme, Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, organised in the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur to raise funds for the construction of the Ram Temple
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dissenting farmer leaders claim this is not the right time to withdraw support to the agitation.(PTI)
The dissenting farmer leaders claim this is not the right time to withdraw support to the agitation.(PTI)
lucknow news

Fissures in BKU Bhanu over withdrawal from farmers protest, leaders defy call S

By S Raju | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Meerut
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • A senior farmer leader of the group, Chaudhary Diwakar Singh said he was shocked by the decision to suspend the movement taken by the group’s chief and has therefore convened an emergency meeting of the organization's office bearers in the area on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP