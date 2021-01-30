No mandatory institutional quarantine for fliers from UK: Delhi govt
- The DDMA issued an order on Friday which said that fliers from UK who test negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Delhi would no longer have to complete a seven-day institutional quarantine, which was compulsory so far.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has relaxed institutional quarantine norms for fliers from the United Kingdom, which were introduced in December in the light of a new strain of Covid-19, which had emerged there, senior government officials said on Saturday.
The DDMA issued an order on Friday which said that fliers from UK who test negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Delhi would no longer have to complete a seven-day institutional quarantine, which was compulsory so far.
The order, a copy of which HT has seen, said that the step was taken after a review meeting which noted “low positivity rate” among UK returnees.
Under the old rule, people who arrived in Delhi from the UK had to complete seven days of institutional quarantine followed by another seven days of home quarantine even if they tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival, as a precautionary step against the new strain of the virus which is believed to have a higher transmission rate.
However, the fliers will still have to comply with seven days of home quarantine.
Those who tested positive earlier were moved to special wards set up in the government-run Lok Nayak hospital and their samples were further examined for the nature of the Covid-19 strain.
“The situation has now been reviewed and considering the low positivity rate of UK returnees, it has been decided that the additional measure of compulsory institutional quarantine of travellers who test negative may not be required furthermore... (But) strict surveillance (is) to be kept on persons who tested positive at the airport and kept in home quarantine,” said the order.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 1 to 1,69,824: Where India stands on Covid-19 map a year after
- In September, India witnessed the worst situation as daily cases ranged between 75,000 and 90,000. The highest single-day spike was 96,551 fresh cases in 24 hours. In October, the situation bettered and in December, both Bharat Biotech and Pune's SII applied for emergency use of their vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 more Odisha officials given compulsory retirement for corruption, inefficiency
- Several bureaucrats, accused of either corruption or ineptitude, have been shown the door by the Odisha government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi chairs all-party meet on Budget Session: Here's what he said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No mandatory institutional quarantine for fliers from UK: Delhi govt
- The DDMA issued an order on Friday which said that fliers from UK who test negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Delhi would no longer have to complete a seven-day institutional quarantine, which was compulsory so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJD attends all-party meeting, demands to pass Women's Reservation Bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hope to launch Covavax by June 2021, says Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘BJP leaders’: AAP on ‘locals’ who pelted stones on farmers at Singhu border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will head to Delhi': Naresh Tikait may join brother Rakesh Tikait in protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre stands by offer made to farmers: PM Modi at all party meet
- The Prime Minister also noted that disruptions in Parliament affect the smaller parties the most. He said smaller parties must get more time to speak in Parliament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expanding children, parent definition will leave no scope for ambiguity: Panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BKU digs its heels in at Ghazipur border, more supporters pouring in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disclosure of interest in info sought under RTI not ‘necessary’ but ‘important’
- The order was in reference to an RTI plea seeking information from the President Secretariat about the candidates who had appeared, who successfully cleared the exam etc for the recruitment of multitasking staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra mulling plan for incentives for gram panchayats in Gadchiroli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli ambassador says blast may be connected to 2012 attack on diplomats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internet suspended till Jan 31 at border areas in Delhi amid farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox