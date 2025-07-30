52% seats filled in government ITIs, third phase admission process from July 31

The first two phases of the admission process in Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) have been completed. Of the 1,35,447 seats available in government ITIs, 70781 candidates have taken admission, which is 52.25 per cent of the total. Additionally, 30427 students have also taken admission in private ITIs, a spokesperson said. The state government has decided to keep the fees unchanged for admission in private ITI, whose government order has been issued on July 28. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

State vocational training council executive director Abhishek Singh said that the third phase of the admission process will start from July 31 and will continue till August 5. In this phase, around 25,000 seats in popular trades will be available for admission.

The state government has decided to keep the fees unchanged for admission in private ITI, whose government order has been issued on July 28.

The state government has decided to keep the admission fees unchanged for private ITIs, as per a government order issued on July 28, he added.

In government ITIs, districts like Bulandshahr, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Lakhimpur-Kheri, and Farrukhabad have recorded over 60% seat occupancy. Besides, 28 districts have seen seat filling between 30% and 50%.

The department is currently reviewing trades with low student enrollment. A plan is being developed to convert these trades into similar, more popular ones.

Principal secretary of vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship, Hari Om said that extensive efforts have been made at the departmental level to boost admissions. These include initiatives such as industry meets, skill fairs, employment fairs, CXO meets, and capacity-building programs for departmental officers. He added that principals of ITIs that fill more than 80% of their seats by the end of the third phase will be rewarded at the state level.

He informed that regular dialogue is being maintained with representatives of private ITIs. Their concerns are being addressed on a priority basis, and efforts are being made to provide them with an improved skill development environment to enhance the overall quality of skill education in the state. The positive trends observed after the second phase suggest that admissions in both government and private ITIs will further accelerate in the third and fourth phases.